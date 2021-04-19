Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

