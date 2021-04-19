Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

