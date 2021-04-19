Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $234,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $4,828,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,542,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

