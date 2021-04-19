Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $221.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

