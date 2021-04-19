Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $18.07 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

