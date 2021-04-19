Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Trading Down 6.9%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 10,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 556,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Materialise by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Materialise by 42.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.