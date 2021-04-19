Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $145.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -220.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,557 shares of company stock valued at $30,464,910 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after buying an additional 158,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

