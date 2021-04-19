Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $383.60. 66,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.72 and a 200 day moving average of $342.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

