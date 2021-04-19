MASQ One Day Volume Reaches $46,880.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $46,880.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00282482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.48 or 0.00676323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,051.25 or 0.99690742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.38 or 0.00878963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

