Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $602.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.10 million to $619.40 million. Masonite International reported sales of $551.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE DOOR traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 241,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. Masonite International has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $127.18.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $39,869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

