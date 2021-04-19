Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRETF. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $10.86 on Monday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

