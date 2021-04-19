MANTRA DAO (OM) Achieves Market Cap of $102.43 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $102.43 million and $18.29 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00089934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.03 or 0.00642659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.64 or 0.06628955 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040556 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 287,566,411 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

