Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 832,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $176.47 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $242.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

