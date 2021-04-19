Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.44.

MSGE opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

