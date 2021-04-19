Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

