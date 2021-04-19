Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $649,022.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00670723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

