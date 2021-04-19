Lunes Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $6,208.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

