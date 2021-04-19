Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.71 on Monday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

