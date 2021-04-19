Lua Token (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $9.88 Million

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Lua Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $247,414.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00089970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.09 or 0.00640268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.69 or 0.06512846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00040827 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,180,585 coins. The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.