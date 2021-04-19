LPL Financial LLC Sells 236 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $169.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

