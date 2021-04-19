LPL Financial LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.