LPL Financial LLC Has $352,000 Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000.

GDO opened at $17.94 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

