Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

