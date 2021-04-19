Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

