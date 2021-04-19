Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iRobot by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,741 shares of company stock worth $5,983,831. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.24.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

