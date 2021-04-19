Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.