Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 900 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

