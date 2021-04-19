Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,730 shares of company stock worth $3,006,531. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

