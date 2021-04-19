Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $32.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

