Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $51.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

