Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,116,000 after buying an additional 387,785 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock valued at $355,005,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

