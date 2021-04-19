Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $391.81 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.