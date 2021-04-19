Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LECO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.