LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The firm has a market cap of $509.83 million, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.51. LIFULL has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Get LIFULL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.