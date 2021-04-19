Liberum Capital Raises Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 1,170

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 788.45 ($10.30).

ECM opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 534.50 ($6.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 992.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, for a total transaction of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

