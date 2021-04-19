LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $12.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.52.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of LX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.