LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $12.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

