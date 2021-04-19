Lennar Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Lennar stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

