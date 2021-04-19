Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Update

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.00% of Leisure Acquisition worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.71. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Leisure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

