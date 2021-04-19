Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,550 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after buying an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after acquiring an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,735,000 after acquiring an additional 271,300 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $46.59.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

