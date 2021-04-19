Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 169,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,541,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.57%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

