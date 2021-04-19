Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

