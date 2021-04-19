Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $133.78 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

