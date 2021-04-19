Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.26 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

