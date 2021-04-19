Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 845,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,718,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

