LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102.51 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $102.51 million and $263,475.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00278980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00660636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,985.49 or 0.99754568 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.48 or 0.00873496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars.

