Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Get Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares alerts:

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.