LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

ETR LXS opened at €63.16 ($74.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.14 ($47.22) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €63.24 and its 200 day moving average is €58.72.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

