Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.55-1.65 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.12 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

