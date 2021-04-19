Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $645.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $645.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.60.

LRCX opened at $643.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $581.73 and a 200 day moving average of $492.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

