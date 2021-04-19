Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB remained flat at $$55.12 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,894. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78.

